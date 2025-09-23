10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $180.00 $108.0K 94.3K 137.3K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $255.00 $88.2K 7.9K 31.4K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $180.00 $35.7K 19.0K 14.5K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $55.00 $26.5K 6.2K 6.7K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $50.00 $93.0K 7.6K 5.3K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $71.00 $96.2K 238 4.7K FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $260.00 $64.3K 7.0K 4.3K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $260.00 $48.0K 3.4K 2.2K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.00 $33.0K 9.9K 2.1K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $160.00 $32.3K 6.5K 1.9K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 94308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 7943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $357.0 per contract. There were 19086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 6224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 878 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 7692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ IONQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 406 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 479 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $3781.0 per contract. There were 7071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $3200.0 per contract. There were 3488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 9989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $322.0 per contract. There were 6562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

