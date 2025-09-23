Rubrik Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rubrik RBRK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Rubrik.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $582,490, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $174,120.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $100.0 for Rubrik, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rubrik's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rubrik's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rubrik Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $35.9 $35.2 $35.9 $100.00 $366.6K 162 112 RBRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $36.5 $36.0 $36.0 $100.00 $180.0K 162 162 RBRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $15.0 $14.6 $15.0 $82.50 $45.0K 176 30 RBRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $20.9 $20.4 $20.7 $62.50 $41.4K 78 30 RBRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $36.9 $35.2 $35.8 $100.00 $35.8K 162 10

About Rubrik

Rubrik Inc is a company that offers data security solutions to organizations ranging from the largest companies world-wide to mid-sized smaller customers. Its platform is architected to help organizations achieve cyber resilience, which encompasses cyber posture and cyber recovery. It enables organizations to confidently accelerate digital transformation and leverage the cloud to realize business agility. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific). It generates maximum revenue from Americas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rubrik, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Rubrik

With a trading volume of 2,093,317, the price of RBRK is up by 3.09%, reaching $82.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rubrik

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $117.4.

* An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rubrik, which currently sits at a price target of $117. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $115. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rubrik, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rubrik, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

