This Is What Whales Are Betting On Carnival

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $81,000, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $3,328,027.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $35.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $13.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.7 $16.4 $16.6 $15.00 $531.2K 10.4K 0 CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.7 $18.5 $18.6 $13.00 $373.8K 1.4K 0 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.26 $1.21 $1.26 $32.00 $315.0K 29.4K 8.3K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.38 $1.34 $1.38 $32.00 $276.0K 29.4K 4.2K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.38 $1.33 $1.38 $32.00 $276.0K 29.4K 2.2K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Carnival, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Carnival

Currently trading with a volume of 12,413,229, the CCL's price is up by 1.4%, now at $31.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $37.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.