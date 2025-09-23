IBM Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IBM IBM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for IBM. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $91,960, and 32 are calls, amounting to $2,114,247.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $400.0 for IBM during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IBM's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IBM's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.15 $12.05 $290.00 $298.8K 2.8K 249 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $17.6 $15.55 $17.6 $380.00 $140.8K 126 80 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $16.6 $14.25 $14.94 $400.00 $140.4K 0 0 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $92.85 $88.8 $91.0 $200.00 $136.5K 31 15 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.65 $9.8 $9.8 $290.00 $122.5K 363 0

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IBM, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of IBM

Currently trading with a volume of 1,565,920, the IBM's price is down by -0.04%, now at $271.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on IBM

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $280.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $280.

