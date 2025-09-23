Spotlight on SanDisk: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SanDisk. Our analysis of options history for SanDisk SNDK revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,202,481, and 2 were calls, valued at $168,400.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $125.0 for SanDisk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SanDisk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SanDisk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SanDisk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.5 $6.1 $6.4 $85.00 $640.0K 629 1.0K SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $28.8 $26.6 $28.4 $95.00 $142.0K 285 50 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.8 $15.6 $16.6 $100.00 $132.8K 111 80 SNDK PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $20.6 $19.0 $19.0 $120.00 $64.6K 173 122 SNDK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $18.5 $18.0 $18.5 $120.00 $55.7K 173 100

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

In light of the recent options history for SanDisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of SanDisk

With a trading volume of 2,821,917, the price of SNDK is up by 2.1%, reaching $105.08.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now.

Expert Opinions on SanDisk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $98.6.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $96. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $112. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $85. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SanDisk, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

