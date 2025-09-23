Western Digital Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Western Digital WDC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Western Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $596,274, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $2,203,192.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $150.0 for Western Digital over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.0 $22.65 $22.7 $95.00 $846.7K 5.7K 472 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.25 $22.9 $22.9 $95.00 $403.0K 5.7K 176 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.15 $22.7 $22.7 $95.00 $340.5K 5.7K 995 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $19.0 $17.0 $17.8 $130.00 $178.0K 222 0 WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.05 $3.95 $3.95 $100.00 $163.6K 1.7K 208

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Current Position of Western Digital

With a volume of 2,044,726, the price of WDC is down -0.15% at $112.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Western Digital

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $122.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $123. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Western Digital with a target price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Western Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.