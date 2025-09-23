What the Options Market Tells Us About Sunrun

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sunrun RUN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RUN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Sunrun. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $923,541, and 7 are calls, amounting to $2,130,920.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $16.0 to $17.5 for Sunrun during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sunrun options trades today is 7148.25 with a total volume of 12,940.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sunrun's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.0 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

Sunrun Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.45 $4.35 $4.4 $16.00 $439.1K 4.0K 2.0K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.2 $4.3 $16.00 $430.0K 4.0K 1.0K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.0 $3.55 $17.50 $354.6K 14.3K 3.0K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.3 $3.45 $17.50 $345.0K 14.3K 1.0K RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.15 $3.25 $17.50 $325.0K 5.3K 3.0K

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun's Current Market Status

With a volume of 909,718, the price of RUN is up 1.14% at $17.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Sunrun with a target price of $19.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.