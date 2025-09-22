Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eli Lilly

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly LLY revealed 81 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $2,059,395, and 56 were calls, valued at $4,191,350.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $450.0 to $1120.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 494.23, with a total volume reaching 13,339.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $450.0 to $1120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $24.05 $22.75 $23.09 $1000.00 $932.8K 793 405 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $22.5 $18.85 $22.19 $600.00 $896.4K 1.7K 404 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $21.55 $21.55 $21.55 $760.00 $493.4K 94 379 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $51.65 $50.25 $50.25 $720.00 $165.8K 481 49 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $52.6 $51.7 $52.6 $770.00 $163.0K 575 34

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly

Currently trading with a volume of 1,797,679, the LLY's price is down by -0.3%, now at $749.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $860.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Berenberg downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $830. * In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Hold and adjusted the price target to $700. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1050.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.