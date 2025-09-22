Smart Money Is Betting Big In RH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $492,390 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $195,502.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $250.0 for RH, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

RH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.6 $45.5 $45.5 $250.00 $209.3K 38 46 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.6 $13.2 $13.44 $220.00 $168.0K 297 136 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $13.2 $11.9 $12.22 $215.00 $86.9K 2 110 RH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $2.65 $2.3 $2.46 $200.00 $48.9K 41 233 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $9.3 $7.9 $8.47 $215.00 $43.0K 216 123

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 23 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade via expanding abroad, its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RH, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

RH's Current Market Status

With a volume of 693,819, the price of RH is down -0.76% at $223.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

Expert Opinions on RH

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $289.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on RH with a target price of $255. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for RH, targeting a price of $385. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

