PDD Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings PDD.

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $904,614, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,058,031.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $150.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.95 $4.8 $4.81 $120.00 $481.0K 8.4K 1.0K PDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.45 $16.25 $16.32 $120.00 $146.9K 11.6K 116 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.3 $4.15 $4.15 $140.00 $145.2K 6.3K 486 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $3.0 $2.9 $2.9 $129.00 $116.0K 103 469 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.45 $2.37 $2.37 $125.00 $115.6K 5.9K 600

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PDD Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

PDD Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,205,971, with PDD's price down by -0.61%, positioned at $128.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.5.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $141. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $160. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from New Street Research lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.