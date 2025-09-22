Celestica Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Celestica CLS, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CLS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Celestica. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 18% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,100, and 10 calls, totaling $1,442,266.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $370.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celestica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celestica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $370.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celestica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $34.9 $33.6 $34.65 $260.00 $690.1K 624 0 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $34.9 $33.6 $34.77 $260.00 $316.4K 624 300 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $101.6 $97.2 $99.35 $200.00 $99.3K 119 12 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $13.8 $13.7 $13.8 $240.00 $88.3K 129 67 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.7 $14.1 $14.69 $260.00 $73.4K 634 50

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celestica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Celestica

Trading volume stands at 1,635,838, with CLS's price up by 0.04%, positioned at $253.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $295.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

