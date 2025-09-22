Behind the Scenes of Synopsys's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Synopsys. Our analysis of options history for Synopsys SNPS revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $323,579, and 23 were calls, valued at $2,016,702.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $600.0 for Synopsys over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Synopsys's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Synopsys's whale trades within a strike price range from $370.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Synopsys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $39.6 $38.2 $38.9 $480.00 $389.0K 855 418 SNPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $26.9 $26.1 $26.9 $480.00 $242.1K 855 206 SNPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $25.5 $24.5 $25.46 $480.00 $223.9K 855 106 SNPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $15.6 $15.6 $15.6 $515.00 $154.9K 0 120 SNPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $23.8 $21.5 $21.5 $510.00 $144.0K 277 251

About Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Synopsys, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Synopsys

Currently trading with a volume of 3,549,389, the SNPS's price is up by 3.04%, now at $510.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Synopsys

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $547.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Synopsys, targeting a price of $550. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $525. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Synopsys, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Synopsys, maintaining a target price of $510. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Synopsys with a target price of $550.

