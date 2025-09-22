Decoding Micron Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology MU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 305 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 59 are puts, for a total amount of $3,624,925, and 246 are calls, for a total amount of $18,427,812.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $240.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 3125.98 with a total volume of 342,557.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $6.7 $6.5 $6.55 $162.50 $558.0K 4.7K 2.1K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $53.9 $53.35 $53.9 $125.00 $269.5K 1.8K 56 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $172.50 $206.7K 0 959 MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $20.55 $20.35 $20.46 $148.00 $204.6K 106 117 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $10.2 $10.05 $10.05 $167.50 $170.8K 81 629

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Micron Technology

With a volume of 17,271,914, the price of MU is up 2.06% at $166.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $183.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $173. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $185. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

