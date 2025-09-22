Smart Money Is Betting Big In Bloom Energy Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bloom Energy BE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Bloom Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,142,352, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $3,720,092.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $125.0 for Bloom Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bloom Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bloom Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Bloom Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.0 $2.75 $2.87 $70.00 $1.0M 392 3.5K BE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $26.5 $25.6 $26.05 $110.00 $367.1K 2.6K 735 BE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.9 $21.9 $22.44 $125.00 $317.0K 1.2K 734 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.8 $24.5 $25.01 $110.00 $244.1K 2.6K 478 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.5 $23.8 $25.77 $110.00 $227.1K 2.6K 924

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bloom Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Bloom Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 7,667,069, the BE's price is down by -2.18%, now at $83.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 45 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bloom Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $61. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

