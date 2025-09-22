Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Rigetti Computing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rigetti Computing. Our analysis of options history for Rigetti Computing RGTI revealed 86 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $3,185,698, and 65 were calls, valued at $22,895,130.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $40.0 for Rigetti Computing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rigetti Computing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rigetti Computing's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $1.73 $1.65 $1.72 $29.00 $3.9M 30.4K 33.1K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $1.1 $1.05 $1.07 $31.00 $1.6M 403 16.2K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $0.83 $0.68 $0.9 $26.00 $1.3M 2.2K 20.2K RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $0.34 $0.32 $0.32 $24.00 $747.9K 32.5K 31.2K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $14.15 $13.9 $14.13 $15.00 $705.8K 348 7.5K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rigetti Computing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 68,706,432, the RGTI's price is down by -7.99%, now at $26.24.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rigetti Computing

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $35.0.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, maintaining a target price of $35.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.