6 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $340.00 $29.4K 3.0K 5.4K VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $115.7K 5.5K 2.8K BFLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $2.50 $30.1K 181 747 ELV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $340.00 $292.1K 586 174 ALGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $51.8K 142 30 TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $480.00 $30.8K 207 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $589.0 per contract. There were 3017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX VKTX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 461 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.7K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 5554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BFLY BFLY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 603 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELV ELV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.1K, with a price of $2832.0 per contract. There were 586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALGN ALGN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO TMO, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1544.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

