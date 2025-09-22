7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $440.00 $34.7K 9.0K 63.9K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $34.7K 23.4K 1.6K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $135.00 $37.1K 18.2K 1.2K SBET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $55.00 $59.2K 16.6K 658 CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.00 $28.3K 11.7K 600 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $250.00 $25.7K 7.7K 433 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $100.2K 2.9K 195

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 9072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 23444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 18260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 480 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 16600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1133.0 per contract. There were 11767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 179 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $1355.0 per contract. There were 7780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 480 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.2K, with a price of $1355.0 per contract. There were 2920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

