10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $185.00 $30.9K 71.5K 316.9K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $330.00 $26.4K 7.2K 17.0K NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $105.00 $49.5K 5.4K 14.5K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $140.00 $69.8K 1.4K 3.7K LAES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.00 $60.0K 8.0K 3.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $300.00 $28.1K 14.9K 3.2K BMNR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $60.00 $63.0K 4.1K 2.2K MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $167.50 $93.0K 225 1.9K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $40.00 $96.6K 181 1.8K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $337.50 $31.4K 1.8K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 71538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 7292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBIS NBIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 5485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAES LAES, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 8083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 269 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 14949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 4166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.6K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $337.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $588.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.