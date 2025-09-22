Smart Money Is Betting Big In IONQ Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ IONQ revealed 59 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $948,091, and 40 were calls, valued at $6,030,798.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $105.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IonQ options trades today is 1901.0 with a total volume of 151,179.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IonQ's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.47 $2.41 $2.41 $100.00 $1.2M 154 12.0K IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $5.1 $4.95 $5.02 $70.00 $802.2K 10.7K 4.6K IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.25 $2.15 $2.15 $100.00 $552.3K 154 5.2K IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.15 $2.02 $2.02 $100.00 $474.9K 154 2.4K IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $5.0 $4.85 $5.0 $70.00 $419.4K 10.7K 6.0K

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of IonQ

Currently trading with a volume of 25,382,053, the IONQ's price is up by 1.46%, now at $71.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On IonQ

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $74.0.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $75. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $80. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $60. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

