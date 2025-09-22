Looking At Affirm Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,302,566, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $564,483.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $105.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Affirm Holdings stands at 459.38, with a total volume reaching 34,083.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Affirm Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $13.65 $13.6 $13.6 $87.50 $978.0K 127 719 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $15.0 $14.95 $14.95 $90.00 $735.6K 150 513 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $105.00 $273.3K 99 455 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $1.47 $1.44 $1.45 $83.00 $151.9K 324 1.0K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.25 $11.2 $11.25 $90.00 $141.1K 284 180

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings

With a trading volume of 3,544,757, the price of AFRM is down by -3.72%, reaching $88.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.8.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $94. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $97. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $108.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.