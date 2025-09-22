Spotlight on Lululemon Athletica: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,664,269 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $765,931.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $200.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 1240.18, with a total volume reaching 17,527.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.5 $14.35 $15.2 $180.00 $152.0K 1.7K 303 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $14.8 $14.65 $14.8 $180.00 $148.0K 1.7K 615 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $14.9 $13.9 $14.6 $180.00 $146.0K 1.7K 202 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.55 $3.35 $3.55 $180.00 $142.0K 4.2K 921 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $180.00 $136.8K 4.2K 1.7K

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 780 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,557,274, the price of LULU is up by 0.47%, reaching $170.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $189.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $175. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Stifel has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $205. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $180. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.