Smart Money Is Betting Big In META Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms META revealed 50 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,700,203, and 38 were calls, valued at $3,329,061.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $850.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Meta Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Meta Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $850.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.65 $11.6 $11.65 $815.00 $567.3K 845 1.0K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $50.25 $50.25 $50.25 $775.00 $376.8K 319 26 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $9.85 $9.6 $9.71 $750.00 $361.2K 3.2K 534 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $9.6 $9.4 $9.4 $780.00 $329.0K 766 1.1K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.75 $18.5 $18.75 $700.00 $225.0K 2.1K 328

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

Currently trading with a volume of 2,888,906, the META's price is up by 0.1%, now at $779.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $920.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $920.

