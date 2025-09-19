Spotlight on DexCom: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards DexCom DXCM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DXCM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for DexCom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 24% leaning bullish and 67% bearish. Among these notable options, 44 are puts, totaling $5,335,067, and 9 are calls, amounting to $566,792.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $135.0 for DexCom over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DexCom options trades today is 1461.65 with a total volume of 61,242.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DexCom's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

DexCom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.8 $9.4 $9.4 $70.00 $1.2M 4.1K 1.3K DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.6 $77.00 $484.4K 4.1K 2.9K DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.7 $77.00 $262.2K 4.1K 1.9K DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.9 $77.00 $243.1K 4.1K 3.4K DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.1 $3.7 $4.1 $77.00 $227.9K 3.9K 3.7K

About DexCom

DexCom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DexCom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

DexCom's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 14,874,989, the price of DXCM is down by -11.34%, reaching $67.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About DexCom

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

An analyst from Argus Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100.

