Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Energy Transfer

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Energy Transfer ET, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Energy Transfer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $117,200, and 5 are calls, amounting to $395,979.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $20.0 for Energy Transfer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $15.00 $122.0K 10.3K 464 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.27 $0.24 $0.24 $18.00 $120.5K 102 5.0K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $1.09 $0.6 $1.09 $20.00 $90.0K 1.2K 825 ET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $2.61 $2.18 $2.61 $20.00 $65.1K 0 54 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $0.7 $0.65 $0.67 $20.00 $35.4K 60.2K 636

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids midstream assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its system includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natural gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Energy Transfer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Energy Transfer

Trading volume stands at 9,910,271, with ET's price down by -0.6%, positioned at $17.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Energy Transfer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * An analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Energy Transfer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.