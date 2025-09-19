Lyft's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lyft LYFT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LYFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Lyft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $139,479, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,448,719.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $30.0 for Lyft, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/27 $15.4 $15.15 $15.4 $8.00 $307.9K 235 0 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.65 $4.55 $4.6 $20.00 $183.5K 8.5K 54 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.2 $10.15 $10.15 $15.00 $101.5K 23.2K 250 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $17.00 $89.3K 7.5K 359 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.63 $0.61 $0.61 $25.00 $61.0K 25.9K 1.5K

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lyft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lyft's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 14,192,910, with LYFT's price up by 1.68%, positioned at $22.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

Expert Opinions on Lyft

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.7.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Lyft with a target price of $18. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Lyft, maintaining a target price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Lyft with a target price of $24. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lyft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.