Looking At Rubrik's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rubrik RBRK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Rubrik.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $160,000, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $633,276.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $90.0 for Rubrik over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rubrik options trades today is 1662.17 with a total volume of 1,512.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rubrik's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Rubrik Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.3 $15.53 $70.00 $264.2K 435 171 RBRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.3 $9.0 $9.05 $85.00 $135.7K 882 222 RBRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.5 $11.1 $11.5 $90.00 $57.5K 612 50 RBRK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $18.7 $17.6 $18.21 $90.00 $45.5K 335 25 RBRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $75.00 $38.5K 2.0K 93

About Rubrik

Rubrik Inc is a company that offers data security solutions to organizations ranging from the largest companies world-wide to mid-sized smaller customers. Its platform is architected to help organizations achieve cyber resilience, which encompasses cyber posture and cyber recovery. It enables organizations to confidently accelerate digital transformation and leverage the cloud to realize business agility. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific). It generates maximum revenue from Americas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rubrik, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rubrik Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,867,101, the price of RBRK is up 0.62% at $78.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rubrik

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $119.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Rubrik with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Rubrik with a target price of $117. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from CIBC keeps a Outperformer rating on Rubrik with a target price of $130. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Rubrik with a target price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rubrik with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.