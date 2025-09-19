Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer SMCI revealed 63 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 36 were puts, with a value of $2,341,127, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,699,414.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $65.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 3414.03, with a total volume reaching 59,534.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $16.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.16 $0.14 $0.17 $30.00 $200.4K 20.8K 12.0K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.25 $10.15 $10.3 $44.00 $195.2K 482 453 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.05 $10.95 $10.95 $53.00 $182.8K 2.0K 0 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $60.00 $173.6K 1.8K 547 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.95 $8.8 $8.8 $62.00 $171.6K 882 196

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 16,775,967, with SMCI's price up by 0.15%, positioned at $46.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 46 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $46.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $46.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.