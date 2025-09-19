Looking At Uranium Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uranium Energy UEC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UEC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Uranium Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $67,480, and 10 are calls, amounting to $931,942.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $13.0 for Uranium Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Uranium Energy stands at 1255.7, with a total volume reaching 6,449.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Uranium Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $13.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Uranium Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UEC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.65 $1.5 $1.59 $13.00 $315.7K 410 2.0K UEC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.6 $1.5 $1.6 $13.00 $301.4K 410 2.0K UEC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.8 $6.6 $6.6 $7.00 $66.0K 3.4K 62 UEC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.4 $2.25 $2.4 $13.00 $48.0K 283 200 UEC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.05 $1.95 $1.95 $11.00 $39.0K 1.8K 286

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp is engaged in uranium mining and related activities. The company is working towards fueling the demand for carbon-free nuclear energy, a key solution to climate change, and energy source for the low-carbon future. The company is advancing its next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects. The company has two extraction-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all of their permits in place, with additional diversified holdings of uranium assets across the U.S., Canada and Paraguay.

In light of the recent options history for Uranium Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Uranium Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 12,894,758, the UEC's price is up by 1.75%, now at $12.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Expert Opinions on Uranium Energy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Uranium Energy, maintaining a target price of $11.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.