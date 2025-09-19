Decoding Albemarle's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle ALB we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $202,893 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $814,705.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $110.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $23.65 $22.75 $23.0 $60.00 $230.0K 1.0K 114 ALB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $14.55 $14.25 $14.39 $85.00 $86.3K 338 105 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.5 $7.2 $7.29 $80.00 $80.4K 1.3K 0 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $43.65 $43.6 $43.65 $40.00 $65.4K 66 15 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.5 $14.25 $14.29 $85.00 $57.1K 338 205

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Albemarle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Albemarle

Currently trading with a volume of 1,225,541, the ALB's price is up by 1.63%, now at $82.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days.

Expert Opinions on Albemarle

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $78.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from UBS upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $89. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Underperform rating on Albemarle with a target price of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.