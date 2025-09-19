Spotlight on Constellation Brands: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Brands.

Looking at options history for Constellation Brands STZ we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $677,771 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $362,228.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $165.0 for Constellation Brands, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Constellation Brands stands at 139.0, with a total volume reaching 835.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Constellation Brands, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Constellation Brands 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $28.7 $26.7 $27.3 $160.00 $546.0K 304 200 STZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.4 $8.3 $8.4 $135.00 $162.9K 68 223 STZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $110.00 $69.0K 120 144 STZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $32.8 $30.1 $31.34 $165.00 $62.6K 103 20 STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.79 $135.00 $59.7K 321 148

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is the largest provider of alcoholic beverages across the beer, wine, and spirits categories in the US, generating 84% of revenue from Mexican beer imports under top-selling brands such as Modelo and Corona. The rest of the business includes some remaining wine and spirits brands, categories where the company has pruned assets in recent years. With its exclusive rights tied to the Mexican beer brands effective only in the US, the firm has limited revenue exposure to international markets. Constellation owns a 26% stake in no-moat Canopy Growth, a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer in Canada, and has a 50/50 joint venture with glass manufacturer Owens-Illinois in Mexico.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Brands, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Constellation Brands

With a volume of 1,379,994, the price of STZ is up 0.74% at $134.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Brands

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $171.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Constellation Brands, targeting a price of $196. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $150. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Constellation Brands, maintaining a target price of $179. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Constellation Brands, maintaining a target price of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Constellation Brands with a target price of $152.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Constellation Brands with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.