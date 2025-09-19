10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GRAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $35.6K 191.7K 7.7K RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $80.00 $59.6K 1.9K 1.2K NNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $44.00 $180.0K 2 1.0K LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $35.0K 23.2K 868 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $250.00 $260.0K 1.2K 419 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $165.00 $64.7K 1.6K 369 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $144.00 $27.8K 100 355 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $440.00 $34.8K 920 278 CNM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $50.00 $29.0K 166 254 PL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $10.00 $35.0K 203 156

• Regarding GRAB GRAB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 483 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 419 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 191702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB RKLB, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE NNE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT LYFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 483 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 23232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX FDX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 119 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 1256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX RTX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNM CNM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PL PL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 238 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

