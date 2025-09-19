10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $425.00 $30.6K 20.3K 152.1K CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $55.00 $35.3K 3.6K 9.8K LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $300.00 $2.5 million 10.1K 3.1K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $77.50 $46.1K 4.4K 1.6K DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $125.00 $53.4K 953 682 GPRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.00 $33.0K 53.7K 641 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.00 $29.0K 1.9K 564 APTV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $201.9K 967 411 PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $140.00 $106.0K 638 135 TCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $75.00 $31.0K 5 104

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 20379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 1039 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 3625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 483 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2461 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 10121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 4464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DECK DECK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 356 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPRO GPRO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 53732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APTV APTV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 396 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM TCOM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

