10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $242.50 $27.9K 31.9K 267.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $29.8K 69.1K 89.8K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $42.00 $82.8K 293 7.0K QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.00 $43.9K 4.1K 6.3K CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $220.00 $78.9K 119 5.7K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $25.00 $27.0K 112 4.7K CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.00 $555.0K 32.9K 3.5K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $250.00 $34.1K 6.9K 3.3K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $70.00 $91.6K 10.6K 3.0K INFY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $18.00 $480.0K 3.0K 3.0K

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 31960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 69180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.8K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS QBTS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1996 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 4175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.9K, with a price of $789.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QUBT QUBT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR CIFR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $555.0K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 32982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $338.0 per contract. There were 6939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ IONQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 10600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY INFY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $480.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

