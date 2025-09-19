Decoding Merck & Co's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Merck & Co MRK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $268,263, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $236,220.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $90.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Merck & Co stands at 2710.71, with a total volume reaching 1,871.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Merck & Co, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.3 $80.00 $126.0K 1.8K 202 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.25 $10.2 $10.25 $90.00 $111.7K 6.0K 60 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $80.00 $80.3K 3.5K 229 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 $81.00 $43.3K 5.6K 620 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $1.54 $1.48 $1.48 $82.00 $39.9K 579 315

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

Present Market Standing of Merck & Co

Currently trading with a volume of 4,744,863, the MRK's price is down by -0.43%, now at $81.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Merck & Co

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Berenberg lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.