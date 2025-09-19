Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on META Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms META.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 77 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $827,210, and 61 are calls, for a total amount of $4,862,593.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $900.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $55.15 $54.8 $54.85 $900.00 $722.8K 8.7K 271 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $277.65 $276.35 $277.65 $500.00 $277.6K 1.4K 11 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $56.1 $54.35 $54.85 $725.00 $257.7K 198 49 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $16.8 $16.55 $16.69 $775.00 $217.0K 276 242 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $14.35 $14.15 $14.24 $780.00 $185.1K 711 931

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Meta Platforms

With a volume of 5,926,380, the price of META is down -0.63% at $775.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $920.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $920.

