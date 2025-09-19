Energy Fuels Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Energy Fuels UUUU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UUUU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Energy Fuels.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,500, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,194,138.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $20.0 for Energy Fuels over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Energy Fuels's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Energy Fuels's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Energy Fuels 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UUUU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.0 $12.00 $296.1K 5.9K 1.1K UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.35 $2.2 $2.35 $13.00 $187.9K 4.5K 961 UUUU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $7.9 $8.0 $7.00 $80.0K 9.2K 112 UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $10.00 $73.0K 14.7K 173 UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.5 $0.45 $0.5 $19.00 $67.7K 102 1.3K

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc is a United States-based critical minerals company. The Company mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. It holds two of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, and the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming. It has three reportable segments based on its operations and financial information; Uranium, HMS, and REE.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Energy Fuels, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Energy Fuels

With a trading volume of 4,806,840, the price of UUUU is up by 4.08%, reaching $14.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Energy Fuels

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Energy Fuels, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Energy Fuels options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.