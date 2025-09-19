A Closer Look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,210, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $316,224.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $46.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chipotle Mexican Grill's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $46.0, over the past month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $35.00 $74.6K 633 259 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.85 $35.00 $58.5K 633 6 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $0.79 $0.76 $0.79 $39.50 $55.3K 4.4K 1.2K CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.96 $2.92 $2.96 $40.00 $47.0K 3.4K 394 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.77 $1.52 $1.65 $46.00 $41.0K 2.9K 1

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Trading volume stands at 5,383,635, with CMG's price down by -0.77%, positioned at $39.51.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $58.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $57. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $60. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $58. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $60. * An analyst from Rothschild & Co has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $55.

