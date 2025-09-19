Behind the Scenes of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $85,800, and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,619,856.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $200.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 6550.42 with a total volume of 27,560.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.8 $8.35 $8.45 $165.00 $421.6K 15.1K 175 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $24.0 $23.05 $23.05 $160.00 $230.5K 3.4K 110 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.45 $2.36 $2.36 $162.50 $92.2K 7.3K 1.0K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $155.00 $85.8K 2.5K 79 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $2.58 $2.46 $2.53 $170.00 $75.8K 9.2K 1.5K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 2,553,430, the BABA's price is up by 1.1%, now at $164.26.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $176.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $152. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $159. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $187.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.