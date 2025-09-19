Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in CoreWeave

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CoreWeave CRWV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 50 uncommon options trades for CoreWeave.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $710,578, and 45 are calls, for a total amount of $2,405,422.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for CoreWeave during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CoreWeave's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CoreWeave's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

CoreWeave Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.65 $17.15 $17.45 $125.00 $240.8K 677 640 CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $20.25 $19.65 $19.97 $125.00 $187.6K 621 171 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.1 $130.00 $163.4K 10.5K 4.8K CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $10.45 $10.1 $10.26 $110.00 $141.5K 3.0K 548 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.59 $2.54 $2.59 $160.00 $140.6K 10.1K 6.6K

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Where Is CoreWeave Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 8,132,206, the CRWV's price is up by 3.3%, now at $125.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CoreWeave

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $154.2.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $130. * An analyst from JMP Securities upgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $180. * In a positive move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $180. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Loop Capital downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $165. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $116.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.