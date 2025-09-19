What the Options Market Tells Us About Intel

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel INTC revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,020,806, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,215,885.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $40.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.6 $7.55 $7.6 $23.00 $264.4K 12.6K 502 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.35 $4.1 $4.1 $25.00 $236.8K 2.2K 1.3K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $1.88 $1.84 $1.84 $31.00 $207.0K 7.9K 2.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.5 $8.1 $8.1 $22.00 $205.1K 9.7K 100 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.4 $4.05 $4.08 $25.00 $199.5K 2.2K 2.8K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intel

Trading volume stands at 47,197,233, with INTC's price down by -2.67%, positioned at $29.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intel

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $32.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

