Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QUBT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Quantum Computing QUBT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QUBT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Quantum Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $391,300, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,238,396.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $30.0 for Quantum Computing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Quantum Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Quantum Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Quantum Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.3 $6.2 $6.3 $17.00 $201.6K 690 320 QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $10.2 $10.3 $10.00 $103.0K 2.3K 360 QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $10.3 $10.3 $10.00 $103.0K 2.3K 260 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.95 $1.85 $1.9 $20.00 $87.5K 10.7K 3.2K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $14.4 $14.1 $14.3 $5.00 $70.8K 1 79

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Quantum Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Quantum Computing

Currently trading with a volume of 39,772,251, the QUBT's price is up by 3.02%, now at $18.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Quantum Computing

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Lake Street lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.