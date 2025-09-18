A Closer Look at Cleanspark's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cleanspark. Our analysis of options history for Cleanspark CLSK revealed 114 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $274,619, and 109 were calls, valued at $5,762,227.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $30.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.1 $1.07 $1.1 $20.00 $220.2K 39.4K 6.3K CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.13 $2.07 $2.1 $14.00 $210.0K 3.7K 10.2K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.25 $1.2 $1.25 $22.00 $138.3K 276 1.1K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.6 $2.59 $2.6 $15.00 $104.0K 14.7K 2.6K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.64 $0.6 $0.6 $20.00 $90.0K 57.4K 5.9K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cleanspark Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 57,958,214, with CLSK's price up by 16.74%, positioned at $13.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Chardan Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.