GE Vernova Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Vernova GEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,742,053, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,471,174.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $720.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GE Vernova stands at 399.42, with a total volume reaching 1,636.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GE Vernova, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $720.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $47.4 $44.3 $46.4 $560.00 $422.2K 645 134 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $240.8 $236.9 $236.9 $400.00 $379.0K 367 16 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $100.8 $100.0 $100.0 $660.00 $170.0K 13 18 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $67.9 $63.5 $66.0 $600.00 $165.0K 378 25 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.4 $24.1 $25.3 $370.00 $156.8K 204 62

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of GE Vernova

With a volume of 1,477,306, the price of GEV is up 1.32% at $622.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Vernova

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $662.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

