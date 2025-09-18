Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk TTD revealed 37 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $838,070, and 28 were calls, valued at $1,543,510.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $200.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $155.25 $155.2 $155.2 $200.00 $279.3K 0 26 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.5 $21.45 $21.5 $60.00 $197.8K 1.9K 273 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.25 $8.2 $8.25 $45.00 $141.0K 637 391 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $155.5 $155.3 $155.3 $200.00 $124.2K 0 8 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.17 $1.15 $1.17 $72.50 $116.8K 2.9K 1

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Trade Desk

With a volume of 14,764,042, the price of TTD is down -0.09% at $45.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $50. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

