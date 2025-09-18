Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Netflix

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 127 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $1,251,586, and 105 were calls, valued at $6,324,129.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $1660.0 for Netflix, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 363.36 with a total volume of 23,534.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $1660.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $823.1 $818.4 $820.86 $400.00 $328.3K 2 18 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $77.6 $76.95 $76.97 $1150.00 $223.2K 139 142 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.0 $33.15 $34.6 $830.00 $173.0K 73 50 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $88.1 $87.1 $88.1 $1400.00 $167.2K 308 22 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $75.65 $74.9 $75.68 $1150.00 $151.3K 139 172

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Netflix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Netflix

Currently trading with a volume of 1,486,808, the NFLX's price is down by -0.65%, now at $1220.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Expert Opinions on Netflix

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1425.0.

* An analyst from Loop Capital has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $1350. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $1500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

