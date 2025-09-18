10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $425.00 $26.1K 17.3K 58.8K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $45.5K 330.3K 25.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $235.00 $54.6K 10.0K 14.3K TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $140.00 $27.5K 3.4K 4.1K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $15.50 $31.5K 657 1.2K BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $170.00 $26.1K 461 323 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $127.00 $43.7K 42 301 GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $23.00 $46.9K 131 234 CRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $35.00 $33.3K 0 184 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $2450.00 $210.5K 3 77

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 17307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 330380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 10082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 324 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $746.0 per contract. There were 461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN WYNN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $492.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $391.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRI CRI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI MELI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $2450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.5K, with a price of $2770.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.