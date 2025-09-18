10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.00 $42.5K 7.1K 4.9K SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $38.00 $34.3K 9.8K 1.3K RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $52.00 $33.0K 1.3K 1.2K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $220.00 $27.9K 2.3K 1.1K EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.00 $31.3K 2.7K 186 NNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $40.6K 667 178 ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $400.00 $120.0K 57 102 DAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $57.50 $28.7K 5.9K 55 HWM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $180.00 $103.0K 515 51 BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $67.5K 141 50

• For HTZ HTZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 7160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR SMR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 9859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB RKLB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 2347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE EOSE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 2748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNE NNE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $1358.0 per contract. There were 667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETN ETN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 5998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HWM HWM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 120 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $2240.0 per contract. There were 515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $1351.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

