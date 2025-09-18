Applied Digital's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Digital APLD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Applied Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $484,668, and 34 are calls, amounting to $1,685,465.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $32.0 for Applied Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.0 $6.95 $7.0 $23.00 $269.5K 0 386 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $3.95 $3.8 $3.95 $18.00 $197.5K 80 0 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.71 $16.00 $130.3K 938 590 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.6 $5.55 $5.55 $16.00 $111.0K 938 1 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.45 $6.35 $6.35 $25.00 $95.2K 16.6K 266

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Applied Digital

With a volume of 14,050,861, the price of APLD is up 2.12% at $20.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Digital

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.