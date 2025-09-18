Spotlight on Tesla: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla TSLA revealed 915 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 268 were puts, with a value of $22,706,654, and 647 were calls, valued at $49,669,993.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $960.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.95 $10.9 $10.95 $415.00 $590.2K 8.5K 10.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.86 $430.00 $430.6K 16.6K 110.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $430.00 $359.7K 16.6K 108.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $10.55 $10.4 $10.45 $430.00 $123.0K 9.8K 17.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.91 $425.00 $100.1K 17.3K 47.8K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Tesla

With a volume of 54,717,407, the price of TSLA is down -0.16% at $425.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Tesla

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $447.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $500. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.