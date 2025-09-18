What the Options Market Tells Us About Johnson & Johnson

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Johnson & Johnson JNJ, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JNJ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Johnson & Johnson. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $76,250, and 7 calls, totaling $306,758.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $180.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Johnson & Johnson's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Johnson & Johnson's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.7 $22.5 $22.5 $155.00 $81.0K 555 36 JNJ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $15.6 $14.8 $15.25 $180.00 $76.2K 222 50 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $175.00 $51.5K 14.2K 121 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.0 $18.75 $19.0 $165.00 $47.5K 1.4K 0 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $20.25 $20.0 $20.0 $180.00 $36.0K 26 33

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Johnson & Johnson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Johnson & Johnson

With a trading volume of 2,260,261, the price of JNJ is down by -0.79%, reaching $175.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Johnson & Johnson, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.